Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $250.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Quidel by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Quidel by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

