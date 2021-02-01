Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.06, but opened at $5.17. Quotient shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 21,979 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $544.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.60.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Quotient by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quotient by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

