QV Investors Inc. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

