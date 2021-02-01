Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $84,462.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $523,321.50 and approximately $84,462.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.