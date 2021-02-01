Raise (RAISE) Price Down 62.1% Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Raise token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $37,783.84 and approximately $99.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 62.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00144937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00265112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.