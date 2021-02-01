Rakon (RKN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.89 Million

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Rakon has a market cap of $66.89 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00089892 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00356733 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00036542 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon Profile

RKN is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

