RAMP Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. RAMP has a total market cap of $46.54 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038033 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,858,534 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

