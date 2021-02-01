Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.