Rapids Price Hits $0.0001 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rapids has a market cap of $951,237.75 and $1,419.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.