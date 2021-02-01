Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $5,369.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00863945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.48 or 0.04415203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

