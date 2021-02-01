Rate3 Market Capitalization Tops $558,597.86 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $558,597.86 and approximately $250,754.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Rate3

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

