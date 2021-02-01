Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $40,794.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00149654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00266195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,460,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.