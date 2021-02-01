Ravencoin (RVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60.65 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $199.81 million and $60.65 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00149670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00859465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,042,680,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

