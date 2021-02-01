Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.88 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Ravencoin has a market cap of $185.18 million and $102.88 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00143094 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00847166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,037,940,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

