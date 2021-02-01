Raymond James Comments on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

CVE:ORE opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$313.21 million and a P/E ratio of -12.28. Orezone Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

In other Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,936,295.26.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

