Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

OPS traded up C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,514. Opsens Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of C$186.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,035.00.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

