Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 7.4% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.43. 402,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 574,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

