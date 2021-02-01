Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,497,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,831,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 409.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.14. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLLMF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

