Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

