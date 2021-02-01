Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Prudent Investors Network

Prudent Investors Network decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 2.7% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

NYSE:O opened at $59.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.96. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

