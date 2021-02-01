Rebased (REB2) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,890.00

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Rebased token can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rebased has a market capitalization of $171,451.74 and $1,890.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rebased alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00141227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00264165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00067212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.