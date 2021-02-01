Rebased (REB2) Market Capitalization Tops $175,124.53

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rebased token can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003451 BTC on major exchanges. Rebased has a market capitalization of $175,124.53 and $1,004.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00149583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00265876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.