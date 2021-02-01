Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $194.00 to $211.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $181.17 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

