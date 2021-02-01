Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (MTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR: MTX) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €202.00 ($237.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €214.00 ($251.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €213.00 ($250.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €192.00 ($225.88). 367,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €208.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €174.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €282.30 ($332.12).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTXF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.