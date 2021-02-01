Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) recently:

2/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

1/28/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/27/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/27/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/25/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”

1/25/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock is gaining from its sound fundamentals and growth strategies. It also received a boost from the top and bottom line beat reported in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Results benefited from robust digital growth, courtesy of its BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, stringent cost-cutting actions and strong financial position contributed to growth. Notably, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Further, the company continued to witness momentum in comparable sales (comps) as well as store and digital sales in September. Moreover, the recent introduction of the same-day-delivery service is likely to aid the top line. However, the impacts of COVID-19 on store traffic and intense competition are likely to be headwinds.”

1/8/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. 12,965,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,556,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.