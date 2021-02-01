Recro Pharma (REPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH):

1/27/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

1/22/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

1/20/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

1/14/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

1/13/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

1/4/2021 – Recro Pharma is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

REPH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 19,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,663. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

