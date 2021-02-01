Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RDEIY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. 25,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

