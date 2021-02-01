RED Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. RED has a total market capitalization of $397,332.02 and $26,791.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00385209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000239 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.