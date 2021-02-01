Redd (RDD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,901.64 or 1.00437767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00034273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.