Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,694.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.