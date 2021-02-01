Refereum Price Hits $0.0037 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Refereum has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $18.42 million and $4.29 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

