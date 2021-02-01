Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Tops $18.11 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $18.11 million and $1.89 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

