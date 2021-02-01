reflect.finance (RFI) Market Cap Achieves $12.74 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and $405,781.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00264173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038129 BTC.

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,479,380 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

