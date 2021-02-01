reflect.finance Trading 52.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $433,858.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00143094 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00265116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037828 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,479,545 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

