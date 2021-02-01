RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50. 312,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 130,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.