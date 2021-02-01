Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NYSE:RF opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

