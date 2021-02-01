Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:RF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

