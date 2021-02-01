Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on RF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.
NYSE:RF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
