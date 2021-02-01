Regis (NYSE:RGS) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Regis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $338.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Regis by 38,250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regis by 131.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Regis in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Regis in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Regis in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

