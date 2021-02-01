Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 662,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 830,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

RGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $358.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regis by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

