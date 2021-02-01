Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

