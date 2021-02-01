Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) & CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) Financial Contrast

CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CTX Virtual Technologies alerts:

11.3% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CTX Virtual Technologies has a beta of -28.5, suggesting that its share price is 2,950% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Rekor Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems $19.32 million 20.31 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

CTX Virtual Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CTX Virtual Technologies and Rekor Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rekor Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rekor Systems has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than CTX Virtual Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems -66.25% N/A -61.77%

Summary

Rekor Systems beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions. It also offers government contracting support services, such as market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital. In addition, the company provides specialty staffing services, including specialized contract personnel, temp-to-hire professionals, direct hires, and temporary or seasonal hires to the Department of Defense and a group of companies in the aerospace and aviation industry. Its customers include law enforcement agencies, highway authorities, parking system operators, private security companies, and wholesale and retail operations supporting logistics and customer loyalty programs. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for CTX Virtual Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTX Virtual Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.