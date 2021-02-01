Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

REMYY opened at $18.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

