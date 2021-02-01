Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $39.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 241,645 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 155,665 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 143,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

