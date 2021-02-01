renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. renBTC has a market capitalization of $544.03 million and approximately $47.60 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $33,910.56 or 1.00315921 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00264164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038132 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 16,043 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

