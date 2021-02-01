renDOGE Price Tops $0.0338 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $104,101.03 and approximately $181,712.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00149583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00265876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038481 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

