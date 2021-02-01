Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,492.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $2,492.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00047513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00146225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00265264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 970,944,623 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.