Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading Up 10.5%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price was up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $98.98. Approximately 847,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,187,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,169,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

