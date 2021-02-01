Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Trading Up 7.5%

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 521,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 499,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.17 million, a P/E ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

