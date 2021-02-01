Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Trading Up 7.5%

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 521,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 499,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.17 million, a P/E ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
