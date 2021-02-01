Request One Day Trading Volume Hits $805,675.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $37.25 million and approximately $805,675.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00884102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.16 or 0.04382394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

