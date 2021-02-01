Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $20.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$461.64.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$429.64 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of C$252.00 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$445.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$412.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.